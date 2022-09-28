Soil judging team takes second

VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten.

This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth overall and Kaiser placed sixth overall. A special thanks Darke County Commissioners for allowing them to use the property as part of the contest and Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District for hosting the contest.

As part of the contest Versailles FFA members evaluated three soil pits, took a written test over their knowledge of soils and related topics and tested over the soil survey related to Darke County.