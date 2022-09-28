Students build stage at vets museum

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers.

The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home provided the financial resource. Their speedy response to the request for assistance was, “Yes, we’d like to proceed with this. Just let us know what you’d like us to do.”

Instructor Kyle Stager, head of the construction technologies program at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua, got to work and Stager said, “This project really made the students understand that what we do matters.”

His students applied their skills to build the stage (12-feet long and six-feet wide) in record time. It took six volunteers from the museum to load the stage, transport it to Troy, and set it up at the museum.

Vietnam War helicopter pilot Jim Miller and life member of the museum reports, “I was impressed to learn of the cooperation of all the parties involved in working together to build this much-needed stage at the museum. Sincere kudos to all who were involved on behalf of veterans. It is this “can do” attitude that makes Miami County such a great place to live.”

For more information on the MVVM, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.