Darke County schools perform well at Newton XC Invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PLEASANT HILL — Four Darke County schools competed in the Newton XC Invitational at Indian Hills 4-H Camp on Oct. 1. It was a smaller competition as 11 schools competed in the invitational.

The high school girls started the event. Arcanum’s Brooklyn Miras finished first with a time of 21:01. Arianne Garrison finished third with a time of 21:40.2. Also making the top 10 was Kylee Freeman with a time of 23:04. Arcanum finished second as a team.

For Ansonia, Olivia Creager finished fifth with a time of 22:49.9. Emily Kelly finished 16th with a time of 25:30.2.

For the high school boys, Matthew Lee from Ansonia finished first with a time of 17:52.9. Matt Barga finished 18th with a time of 19:46.9. The Tigers finished fourth as a team.

Arcanum had four runners finish in the top 10. Ashton Paul finished fifth with a time of 18:50.5. Jacob Rice finished just behind at sixth with a time of 18:56.8. Kolin Frazee and Lance Brinksneader finished eighth and ninth respectively. Frazee ran a 19:03.7 and Brinksneader ran a 19:07.8. The Trojans took first as a team.

For Tri-Village, Aden McConachie finished 26th with a time of 20:21.2. Chris Brinley and Brennen Fellers finished 32nd and 33rd respectively. Brinley finished with a time of 20:43.9 and Fellers finished with a time of 20:55.2. The Patriots finished fifth as a team.

It was then time for the junior high athletes to take on the course. Greenville Junior High had Clair Rammel take third with a time of 14:20.4. Samantha Elam finished fifth with a time of 14:42.1. Claire Lind finished eighth with a time of 14:59. Greenville finished third as a team.

For Ansonia, London Reichert finished sixth with a time of 14:49.8. Charlotte Barga finished 19th with a time of 16:05.6. Elise Hahn cracked the top 25 at 23rd with a time of 16:35.7.

Addison Pipenger finished seventh for Tri-Village with a time of 14:56.1.

For the Lady Trojans, Ella Warren and Brynn Byers finished ninth and tenth respectively. Warren finished with a time of 14:59.6 and Byers finished with a time of 15:03. Arcanum finished fifth as a team.

The junior high boys ended the event. For Arcanum, Dash Thacker took first with a time of 11:53.6. Wolfgang Stites finished 14th with a time of 13:24.4.

For Greenville, Hayden Burns finished third with a time of 12:14. Karr Hiestand finished tenth with a time of 13:08.3. Jackson Ross and Kelton Evans finished 12th and 13th respectively. Ross had a time of 13:18.8 and Evans had a time of 13:22.3. Greenville finished first as a team.

For Tri-Village, Nolan Blackford finished 33rd with a time of 14:25.4. Just behind him was teammate Daniel Watern. He finished with a time of 14:28.8.

Kevin Johnson of Ansonia finished 54th with a time of 18:05.1.

Next week will be the last regular season cross country meet before the conference meets take place.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]