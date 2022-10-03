Lady Wave soccer falls just short to Newton, 3-1

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PLEASANT HILL — It was another close game for the Greenville High School girls’ soccer team. After coming off a last second 2-1 loss to Xenia, they lose another road match. This time, they fall 3-1 at Newton High School on Oct. 1.

Head coach Dave Ernst said the team played a really good game. The mistakes that killed them in previous games didn’t show up in this game.

“I can’t commend our girls more. The effort and the desire, they played well. They played within themselves,” Ernst said.

Newton struck first at the 12 minute mark. The ball was almost saved by goalie Rachel Wright. On the save attempt, the ball took a lucky bounce in favor of the Lady Indians and Newton went up 1-0.

The first half did feature a few Lady Wave attacks. Overall, they couldn’t get a lot going.

The beginning of the second half favored Greenville. With confusion in front of the net, Jayda Lyons buried her shot into the net to tie the game at the 29 minute mark in the second half.

Four minutes later, Newton retook the lead on a shot from far out. The ball went up and just got past the crossbar and Wright’s outreaching hand.

The Lady Wave created some opportunities for themselves late in the game to tie it. They got free kicks and a few corner kicks to generate some offense. They couldn’t get a bounce or rebound to get the golden goal.

With the team going all out on offense, Newton scored their third goal with 26 seconds left.

Ernst said he didn’t know what to expect from his team after their close loss to Xenia. He was thrilled with the response from his team.

“They’re attitudes were good,” Ernst said. “They really came out to play. It would have been easy to fold it up after that last second loss.”

After a road trip to Trotwood, Greenville with hose Piqua High School on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

