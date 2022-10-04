Happy 97th birthday Betty Sease

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Life should be measured not by the number of years but rather by the love shared, the memories made, the joy given and the blessings received. Will you join me in wishing Betty Sease a Happy 97th birthday on Oct. 9? Wow! What a wonderful life to celebrate! Betty is a class of 1943 Monroe graduate who played the violin in the school orchestra, served as a majorette and later drum major. She also played the piano. She and her late husband Dale shared 73 years of marriage, many of those on the family farm on Karr Road. The family will gather to celebrate her birthday at the family farm, now known as the Stewart Farm with her daughter, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Her newest great-grandchild, KJ Stewart was born Sept. 19, 2022. Congratulations and Happy Birthday Betty! You are well loved by your family; may you have a joyful celebration and receive many more blessings!

Open House for Franklin-Monroe LifeWise Academy “Fall for Jesus Festival” Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pitsburg Church of the Brethren, 8376 Pitsburg Laura Rd, Pitsburg. Organizers state “Come, Meet, and greet our LifeWise Friends” and fellowship with family and friends. There will be Wagon Rides – Bounce House – Hot Dogs – S’mores. Bring your children, your grandchildren. your friends: lots of fun for all ages. What a combination – Fellowship-Fun-Food-Family! Organizers are looking forward to having the community join them for an evening!

Arcanum’s annual Trick or Treat will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Look for more information soon from the Arcanum Fire Department on their Pork Chop Dinner for that same evening. More details to come.

Arcanum High School FFA members Luke Brinksneader (AHS Grad ‘21), Landon Haney (AHS Grad ‘21), Carson Tegtmeyer (AHS Senior), Caleb Hartman (AHS Senior), and Nate Wright (AHS Senior) competed last month in the Big E Regional Contest in Springfield, Massachusetts. The BIG E has students from Kentucky to Maine competing in various competitions to be crowned champion of the Eastern region of the country! Due to the work of these young men, Arcanum was able to bring home two CHAMPIONSHIPS!

The Ag Tech and Mechanical Systems team, comprised of Luke Brinksneader, Carson Tegtmeyer, Caleb Hartman, and Nate Wright, brought home the championship to Arcanum! All four members finished in the Top Ten, with Caleb Hartman having the top score of the entire competition! Congrats to our team and to Caleb! Landon Haney was named the winner of the Big E Star in Agribusiness. Landon was selected as the best overall and received a 750-dollar cash prize for his win! Congratulations to Landon for his success! Job well done to each of these young men and their advisor Mr. Pohlman. Great job representing AHS and the Arcanum FFA!

Check this out at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. Thank you to Tim Moore for setting up and arranging this military display in tribute to Glenn Eley from Arcanum. Come in to AWTHS and visit during open hours and upcoming programs and read about Glenn and his military endeavors. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

Donations and acquisitions to AWTHS are very much appreciated. However, they do ask that donations meet certain criteria due to receiving duplicates, damaged goods and lack of space at the house. These guidelines are also on their website awths.org under Research and tab “Reference Material Donations”. Please make sure your item is about Southern Darke County history and please call for an appointment or if in doubt before dropping off or donating. Check the Reference Materials List on their website to see if they already have that year of yearbook, etc. They prefer photos to be 8 X 10 or smaller to fit into binders; however, call or inquire about larger sizes. Please identify photos with as much info as possible. When they receive photos with no names, years or locations they are difficult to organize and file and end up in the miscellaneous file. They request an acquisition card which is available on their website or at the house. They take original or quality copies of photos. You can also email photos to them or you can drop off by appointment, when they are open or mail to them. They are looking for written family histories and stories. They also ask that you not bring in rolled up newspapers or those badly damaged. Please do not leave items on the front or back porch.

