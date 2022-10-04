Lady Wave soccer beats Trotwood in convincing fashion, 12-0

TROTWOOD — The Lady Wave were on the road at Trotwood to take on the Rams in a non-conference soccer match. The Green Wave dominated this contest from the very start of the match, totaling 12 goals in the 80 minute match.

Eight different players scored for the Green Wave on the night.

“It was a match where the entire roster got some valuable field time. Coming off of a match that the Green Wave should have won on Saturday against Newton, it was a nice to get a convincing win. We now turn our attention to Piqua tomorrow at home,” head coach Dave Ernst said. “It sure was nice for the girls to come back to the stadium and Ring The Bell!”

A complete breakdown of the scoring:

McKenzie Pressnall – 3 Goals and 2 Assists

Lilly “Lilo” Lowe – 2 Goals and 2 Assists

Josie Madden – 2 Goals and 1 Assist

Jayda Lyons – 1 Goal and 2 Assists

Lillian Schwer – 1 Goal

Isabella Ornelas – 1 Goal

Emma Kiracofe – 1 Goal

Cheyanne Gear – 1 Goal