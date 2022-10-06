FAFSA workshops and open house

PIQUA — Many students and parents feel anxious about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To assist applicants through the process, Edison State Community College will host several FAFSA Completion Workshops. Participants do not need to be current or prospective Edison State students to attend, and they can bring up to two guests. However, registration is required.

Workshops will take place on the following dates. Each date will have sessions beginning at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Oct. 18: Edison State at Greenville, Room 125/126

Oct. 25: Edison State at Piqua, Room 312

Oct. 26: Edison State at Troy, Room 119

Nov. 1: Edison State at Eaton, Room 108

During the Oct. 18, 26, and Nov. 1 events, the regional location will host a simultaneous Open House from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests can learn more about Edison State and the programs offered at that specific campus.

The FAFSA is a vital part of the financial aid process, as it allows students to apply for federal and state grants, federal work-study, and federal student loans. In addition, most colleges require the FAFSA as part of their scholarship application process.

Financial aid staff will be on hand during the workshops to assist attendees in completing the FAFSA from start to finish. Participants must bring the following to the workshop:

Tax year 2021 1040 federal tax return with applicable W-2 forms for both the student and parent.

FSA ID login information. Both the student and parent should create an account or FSA ID at www.studentaid.gov/fsa-idprior to the event. If necessary, the FSA ID can be created on-site during the event.

A cell phone with access to a personal email account for both the student and parent.

To learn more about the FAFSA or begin the application, visit www.studentaid.gov/fafsa. Sign up for a FAFSA Completion Workshop at www.edisonohio.edu/workshop.