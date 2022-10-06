Mission IV to sing at TCC

GREENVILLE — Mission IV, a Southern Gospel Quartet from Stow, Ohio, will be coming to Greenville for an evening of music and praise on Sunday, Oct. 16. This group has close harmony and a dynamic presentation. Listeners pick up their love for the music they sing and their desire to share it with others.

Brian Worley, his brother Josh Worley, Blake Buffin and Bryan Potteiger have all been active in school, church and other singing groups since a young age and now enjoy traveling and ministering together through their music.

Triumphant Christian Center is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert is open to all. A free will offering will be accepted.