Tri-Village and Versailles girls’ golf completes seasons at districts

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

SPRINGBORO — Tri-Village and Versailles High School girls’ golf teams ended their season at the Division II Southwest District Tournament on Oct. 5 at Heatherwoode Golf Club.

Tri-Village finished ninth in the event with a 407, which tied with Carlisle High School. Reagan Brewer led the team with a 96. Seniors Alyssa Begoon and Sage Waters shot a 99 and 102 respectively. Taylor Begoon rounded out the scoring with a 110. Senior Ashlynn Fleagle shot a 135.

Versailles finished just behind them at 11th with a team score of 413. Ella Porter led the team with an 87. Seniors Lauren Jay and Lauren Wietholter shot a 104 and 108 respectively. Emma Garrison had a 114 and Gabby Dues had a 117.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]