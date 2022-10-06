Unwrap Your Gifts email wellness challenge

GREENVILLE — Are you interested in improving your wellness by exploring: gratitude, traditional foods with a twist, sustainability, self-care, and more – all wrapped up with new gift ideas? Join Ohio State University Extension for the “Unwrap Your Gifts” six-week email wellness challenge to learn more about these and other wellness topics.

The email challenge connects participants with tips, research, and resources to help blend the traditions of healthy holidays while also taking care of yourself. Go to https://go.osu.edu/lhlwdarmerpreb and answer a few short questions to get registered. During the week of Oct. 24 all registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message. Participants will then receive one email per week from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19. Participants will have access to optional resources available including the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog, a free wellness webinar series, and a fun Bingo card. Pre-and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

Join their award-winning group as they offer another chance to connect with adults who are interested in wellness via email. “Unwrap Your Gifts” will challenge you to explore a variety of “Gifts” to be a better you. This program is offered free and is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

For additional information contact Roseanne Scammahorn, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at [email protected] or 937-548-5215.

CFAES provides research and related educational programs to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis. For more information, visitcfaesdiversity.osu.edu. For an accessible format of this publication, visitcfaes.osu.edu/accessibility.