Fields appears on murder charges

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — William L. Fields appeared on murder charges. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Fields, 58, of Greenville, was charged of murder, an unclassified felony. He allegedly shot William R. Duncan, 62, at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County on Oct. 6.

Duncan had been found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two witnesses had been present.

Fields faces 15 years to life, an indefinite sentence, and can face anywhere from zero to $20,000 in fines. The count appointed David Morrell to represent Fields. Senior Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett spoke to the court regarding bail.

He said “the defendant is in for homicide with a powerful handgun. The victim lived at the residence that this occurred at. The state believes he should remain in jail and should be placed under a $200,000 bond”.

Judge Hein set bond for $150,000 and said it can be revisited at any given time. If Fields were to post bond, he would be electronically monitored and placed under house arrest while participating in pretrial supervision.

Janston J. Garner, 25, of Dayton, entered a not guilty plea to possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If found guilty, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. The offense date was Jan. 22, and he was granted a personal recognizance bond with pretrial supervision. His next court appearance will be Nov. 3.

