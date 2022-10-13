Wood earns title of 2022 Miss Pumpkin

By Ryan Berry

BRADFORD — Rain may have dampened the festivities, but it couldn’t douse the excitement of Royalty Night at the 93rd annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The night belonged to the Miss Pumpkin contestants. This year’s event featured seven young ladies from area communities vying for the title.

The ladies represented their communities and families well as they went through several phases of the competition to determine a winner, including a private interview prior to the pageant and then answering questions in front of their families, friends and festival goers. The judges had a huge task of determining a winner as all were worthy of the honor. At the end of the evening, it was Megan Wood’s name called to represent Bradford and the festival as the 2022 Miss Pumpkin.

Wood confidently answered both questions thrown at her by emcee Scott Ward. In the first round she drew the question asking if there was something she would change in history, what would it be and why? She recognized that although there have been good and bad in history, she wouldn’t change anything because it had led us to the point where we are. She pointed out that we continue to learn from history.

After being named to the top five, Wood and the other finalists were asked to answer the question, “What in your life do you feel most grateful for and why?” Wood, a sophomore at Bradford High School, proudly announced that she is grateful for her community and the support she receives from not only her family and friends, but also the community.

Joining Wood on the Royalty Court are first runner-up Sophia Aultman, sophomore at Ansonia High School; and second runner-up Rebecca Sowers, senior at Upper Valley Career Center and Bradford High School. Aultman also won the award for best evening gown. Elizabeth Nelson, sophomore at Versailles High School, also a top five finalist, earned awards for Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic. Kyrie Unger, a sophomore at Greenville High School, was also a top five finalist.

Additional contestants were Alexis Clark, sophomore at Bradford High School, and Lailah Brewer, sophomore at Bradford High School.

