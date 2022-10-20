Greenville Art Guild announces winners

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild hosted a People’s Choice Art Show at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center in early October. In total, 27 artists submitted 67 works of art for public viewing. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, the Art Guild was able to distribute approximately $1,700 in awards to these artists. The awards were determined by a People’s Choice Vote.

A variety of 2-D artwork was displayed with a wide array of mediums represented, including painting, drawing, pastel, and mixed media. All artists were welcome to participate in the event and this included an invitation to the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities who displayed their work in the various abilities category.

The winners for this year’s show were as follows:

First Place: Carole Schafer, Front Porch Rocker

Second Place: Quinci Woodall, Untitled #2

Third Place: Carolyn Armstrong, Hotel Versailles

First Place Various Abilities: Darlene Bowers, Spooky Forrest

Second Place Various Abilities: Dalton Wolf, The Great Horned Owl

Third Place Various Abilities: Ruth Wilt, Tomorrow

Best Park Art: Marilyn Banks, Prairie Coneflowers

Each of the winners received a cash prize and certificate. In addition to the winners listed above, numerous honorable mention prizes were awarded.

The Greenville Art Guild would like to thank the following organizations and individuals for their support of local artists and this show.

Gold Sponsors ($300) for the show included Dr. Tom and Suzie Brown, The Jordan Insurance Agency, and Catering by Michael. Silver Sponsors ($200) included Hittle Buick GMC and Steve & Eileen Litchfield in memory of Jan Boyer. Bronze Sponsors ($100) included Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Troutwine Auto Sales, Dr. Don and Pam Pohlman, and Park National Bank. Additional supporters included Granny’s Corner Frame Shop, Double M Diner, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Dr. Stephen Stentzel DDS, Wieland Jewelers, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, Greenville National Bank, Medicine & More, and Regina Whipp in memory of Rita Orr.

For more information about joining the Greenville Art Guild, contact Jennifer Overholser at [email protected]