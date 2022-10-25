Liverpool Legends to appear Nov. 4

VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center is excited to announce they will be hosting Liverpool Legends, “Beatles Experience” with a special in-house laser light show on Nov. 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $20 or you can purchase a four pack of tickets for $15 each. There are also VIP/Premium Seats available for $30 each if you wish to sit at the front of the stage. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom, 769 E Main Street in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show.

Beginning the evening will be BMI Event Center’s very own In-House Laser Light Show. Enjoy the state-of-the-art lasers, music and video show.

Following the Laser Light Show will be Liverpool Legends “Beatles Experience.” They are four lads who were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles.

Internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends have toured the world culminating with two sold out performances for 20,000 people at Auditorium Nacional in Mexico City, as well as performances in India, Israel, Ecuador, Chile, England, Canada, and throughout the U.S.

Liverpool Legends recorded and produced all The Beatles songs for the album “Fab Fan Memories” which was nominated for a Grammy Award. They have also headlined at the prestigious Rose Bowl four times, performing for over 160,000 people and have performed at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Liverpool Legends was chosen over every other Beatles Tribute band in the world by top television and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI, Pirates of The Caribbean, National Treasure) to portray the band that changed the course of music and the world forever. They have headlined their own production in Branson Missouri since 2005 and have been awarded Best Show, Best Band, and received the prestigious Visitors’ Choice Award for Entertainer of The Year.

This is a show you won’t want to miss so please join us for this “Beatles Experience” with Liverpool Legends.