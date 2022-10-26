MVL All League soccer teams announced

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Miami Valley League announced their all-conference teams from the 2022 season. Greenville High School has two representatives from their boys and girls teams.

For the boys, senior Avery Ernst was named to the All-MVL Second Team. Senior Haiden Livingston was named as a honorable mention.

The future seems bright for the girls’ team. Their two representatives are freshman players.

Freshman Rachel Wright was named to All-MVL First Team. She led the conference in saves with 176.

“Rachel Wright is nothing short of amazing. Playing varsity soccer and leading the conference in saves along with playing volleyball, is just amazing. Rachel does get to train much at all for soccer. Her off days, she is playing volleyball. She is the future of Lady Wave soccer in goal,” head coach Dave Ernst said.

Versatile freshman Jayda Lyons was named to the All-MVL Second Team.

“Jayda Lyons can play anywhere on the field for the Lady Wave. I have moved her around to fill holes and find the best position for her. As long as she is on the field, that is her best position. Her future is very bright on the soccer field,” Ernst said.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]