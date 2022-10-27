FFA chapter delivers meals to farmers

UNION CITY — On Oct. 10, members of the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA chapter took meals to the farmers in the fields. The meals included two cheeseburgers, a bag of chips, an applesauce, a snickers bar, a bottle of water, and a note thanking the farmers for their hard work.

The meals were packaged in a cooler donated by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce. The members who participated were Diana Rodriguez, Cora Hoggatt, Daniel Hartzell, Brooklynn Seubert, Sierra Grim, Taylor Holden, Aron Hunt, Makenna Hoggatt, Ethan Grow, Allyson Waymire, Josslynne Thornhill, Aldon Edgar, Shelby Fenning, and Emily Byram. Thank you to Carmen Hartzell, Gwen Bergman, Heather Manning, Amanda Grow, and Jessica Byram who helped drive the students to the fields. This was a great way to help out and thank the farmers this harvest season.