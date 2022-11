St. Mary’s announces honor roll

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s School is pleased to announce its honor roll for the first nine-week grading period.

1st Honors

Fifth grade: Alex Elliott and Sophia Rammel

Sixth grade: Lyla Brinley, Alyssa Hadden, Emina Hatic, Jersee Randall, Jack Winterrowd, and Callie Zwiesler

Seventh grade: Dylan Jones and Erin Winner

Eighth grade: Sami Elam, Safet Hatic III, Eva Kramer, Kendall Kreusch, Clair Rammel, Leah Schmitmeyer, Kaitlyn Tollefson, and Isaac Winner

2nd Honors

Fifth grade: Caden Jones and Lauren Schmidt

Sixth grade: Connor Cassity and Xander Jones

Seventh grade: Karrah Hayslip and Hudson Pierri