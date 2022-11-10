Hunt to further basketball career at Thomas More

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Morgan Hunt is going to be a Saint in the future. Hunt signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 9 to Thomas More University to play basketball.

Hunt is excited to further her athletic and academic career at a place that feels similar to her.

“I went on a couple visits before that and as soon as I went there, I just fell in love with it. The atmosphere is amazing. It felt like home, kind of like here,” Hunt said.

The All-WOAC First Team player will try her best to crack the rotation in her first year. Head coach Brad Gray thinks Hunt can create her own path to making an impact for the Saints when she arrives.

“I think Thomas More is getting a steal. I think she’s going to be a kid that’s going to have an opportunity to go in and make an impact right away,” Gray said.

Hunt is looking forward to giving it her all at Thomas More.

“I expect to be held accountable. Just work hard. I know I’m coming in as a freshman so it’s going to be hard but I’m excited to go there and do my best,” Hunt said.

Her skill set and experience could help her see some action on the college court early in her career. Gray said she’s a versatile player that has gone up against high level competition her whole high school career, so far.

It all starts with how she practices. Gray said she brings her competitive mindset from games into practice. That mindset helps her stand out.

“I think what sets her apart from kids is her competitive drive. She has a winner’s mentality. She never quits. Doesn’t matter what the score of the game is, she’s going to give you 100% no matter what,” Gray said.

Hunt said she has enjoyed talking with Thomas More head coach Jeff Hans and his staff. They were very welcoming to her and took the time to get to know her.

While at Thomas More, Hunt plans on majoring in Human Life Sciences. She wants to work towards being a physical therapist.

