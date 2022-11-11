Brookdale welcomes new sales manager

GREENVILLE — Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care community has named Cheyenne Phillips as its new sales manager.

Phillips comes to Brookdale Senior Living with a very extensive sales background and is excited to help families with their senior living journey. Phillips lives in Greenville with her husband Dan and daughter Marlie. In her spare time she enjoys traveling with family and being a Girl Scout troop leader. She also enjoys reading and volunteering and is very excited to continue her sales career here at Brookdale.

Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care community, located at 1401 N Broadway, is excited to have Phillips as the new sales manager and welcomes the community to call Phillips for a personalized tour to see what Brookdale has to offer. For more information or to schedule your personalized tour, call 937-548-6800 or 937-564-1120.