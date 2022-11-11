FFA members distribute kits and meals

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA Distributed 150 meals and Farm Safety Kits to local farmers this fall to Show Appreciation Through Feed the Farmer Program.

During the month of October, Versailles FFA was busy distributing meals and farm safety kits to farmers in the fields. Over 150 meals and farm safety kits were distributed to local farmers in the Versailles, North Star, Osgood, Yorkshire, Willowdell and Northern part of Greenville.

Area farmers were given two sandwiches, chips, apple, yogurt, dessert and chocolate milks. Thank you to Versailles FFA members that assisted with this activity throughout the harvest season. The Versailles FFA appreciates the support of Dannon and Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Darke County OSU Extension for the farm safety and stress kits. Most of all thank you to the area farmers for all they do to feed the world.