W.A.S.P. coming with 40 Years Live Tour

VERSAILLES — The year 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. Your band, the world’s band, W.A.S.P. This show has sold out in venue across the nation, but tickets are still available for their show at the BMI Event Center in Versailles on Dec. 1.

To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a decade and take fans back through 40 years of madness. Joined by bassist Mike Duda, and Doug Blair whose time in the band is 26 and 18 years, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live

Coming along for the trek are L.A.’s ARMORED SAINT, who are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary. Armored Saint has released 12 studio albums. Since 1990, the band has consisted of John Bush on lead vocals, Joey Vera on bass, Jeff Duncan on guitar and the Sandoval brothers (Gonzo and Phil) on drums and guitar, respectively.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $30. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St., Versailles. Hours are M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show.

Doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 7pm.