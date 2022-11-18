Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hello to Ava! Ava came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Ava is believed to be a seven-year-old female Mastiff mix. She knows how to sit and loves to chase after balls! Ava is a very sweet, friendly girl who loves to cuddle and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs at the shelter. Ava did great for her bath and exam where she weighed in at 65 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in and meet Ava and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.