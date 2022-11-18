DCCA Coffee House promises holiday fun

UNION CITY, Ind. — Darke County Center for the Arts will present a high energy performance by Heartland Productions on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Union City’s Arts Depot. The second of DCCA’s 2022-2023 Coffee House Series presentations, this show features vocalist Richelle Bock and pianist Robert Nance presenting a wide range of holiday music that everyone will enjoy. “This performance will undoubtedly move the audience to join the fun, and sing along to music that they know and love,” stated DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The welcoming, casual atmosphere of the Arts Depot offers the perfect venue for this extremely inviting program,” Mr. Warner concluded. The show begins at 7 p.m.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA’s Coffee House Series presents first-rate entertainment in a cozy, intimate setting at a low ticket cost. “These shows offer an up-close and personal experience with extraordinarily talented artists who love doing what they were born to do,”

Ms. Jordan shared tickets for the Coffee House concert by Heartland Productions are $15 or $10 for DCCA members, and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, and, if any remain, will be available at the door the night of the show. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and the Andersons. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. This series also receives support from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community.