A day to express our thankfulness

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time once again to gather with family and friends and express thankfulness for each other, all the blessings that have been bestowed upon us and give thanks to God for another year. Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday celebrated in United States and Canada. The day is celebrated as a day of being thankful for the blessings of the crop and of the preceding year. The festival is celebrated on 4th Thursday of November in USA. This day has the tradition of gathering around a table with friends and family. The turkey is the main tradition of this event, and is cooked for all the members present and shared with one another on this special occasion of Thanksgiving Day. I think Erma Bombeck said it best, “What we’re really talking about is a wonderful day set aside on the fourth Thursday of November when no one diets. I mean, why else would they call it Thanksgiving?” May your Thanksgiving be filled with Peace, Love, and Harmony!

The Annual Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society Christmas Bazaar Fundraiser is this Friday and Saturday. You won’t want to miss it; it’s always the best bazaar in town! You can do your Christmas shopping here for great selection of gifts, Christmas decorations from gently used items and homemade goodies. Hours are Friday evening Nov. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The AWTHS is located at 123 West George St., Arcanum.

The 10th Annual Arcanum Senior Citizens Christmas Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at Arcanum High School. This event is free and open to all senior citizens of the Arcanum community. The event will take place at the Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Cafetorium. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to 692-5174 Ext. 1337 by Dec.r 2. Please share this information with your family, friends, and neighbors.

The Arcanum Area Business Association presents “Christmas in the Park” on Dec. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a Candy Cane Hunt, followed by visits with Santa along side crafts, a bonfire and S’mores. The Decorating Contest in the park will begin at approximately 7 p.m. The Decorating contest is open to individuals and businesses and there are 20 spots available. There will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. To reserve a spot or for more information please contact Julie Miller at the city building at 937-692-8500 or email [email protected]

The Village of Arcanum Park & Recreation Committee is proud to announce that 12 trees have been sponsored for Ivester Park in 2022. Organizers want to say a HUGE thank you to all sponsors. The next Ivester Park Tree Sponsorship will begin in the Spring of 2023!

Arcanum High School’s National Honor Society welcomed fifteen new students and one honorary teacher earlier this month in the annual tapping ceremony. Congratulations to the following: Lily Johnting, Lydia Kauffman, Kolin Frazee, Carley Rieman, Dominic Rhodehamel, Arianne Garrison, Ethan Bennett, Rylee Leeper, Caleb Hartman, Katie Sharp, Taelen Unger, Hannah Kendig, Katie Weiss, Isabella Harleman, and Jaelynn Hatfield. A special congratulations to Kathy Kuhbander who was chosen as the honorary staff member! Thanks to Alychia Wright and Lora Brandon for their efforts as well as Jason Stephan for making the event a success.

Historic Bear’s Mill looks even better by candlelight. Join them for the Annual Candlelight Walk as you step into the Holiday Season with one of their favorite events on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit the only evening event at Bear’s Mill for a stroll through the candlelit path around the Mill. Enjoy complimentary refreshments around the campfire and live music by Joseph Helfrich. Stock up on holiday cheer in the Mill Store and Art Gallery! The store will be fully stocked with stoneground flours, holiday decorations, homemade candies, gourmet food items and Bear’s Mill souvenirs. This is a very popular event and well attended by their supporters; so, plan to visit, take in the sites and spread good cheer to all that you encounter at Bear’s Mill.