Ladybugs and Butterflies decorate

The Ladybug Garden Club and the Butterflies Junior Garden Club has added a holiday touch to the Garst Museum. Amy Addis and Shirley Linder donated a flocked tree to the museum and decorated it with sprigs of cotton, pine cones, paper poinsettias, snowbirds, burlap garland, burlap ornaments and added a burlap tree skirt, topping it off with a cotton top hat.

The Butterflies Junior Garden Club selected a Home for the Holidays theme using red and black Buffalo plaid poinsettias, red and white ornaments, snow flakes, hand made Yule logs, a Buffalo plaid tree skirt and topped of with a red star. Shown is Lilly Edwards, Callee Moore and Alivia Addis. Helping to fluff the tree were Kim Cromwell, Mary Lee Moore, Laura Edwards and Charlene Thornhill.

