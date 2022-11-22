Versailles bowling takes the win in first team match of the season

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles girls and boys teams picked up their first win of the season over Fort Loramie High School on Nov. 19 at McBo’s Lanes.

For the girls’ team, they picked up a 2569-2346 win. In the first round, the team scored a 1704.

In the second round, the team scored more than Fort Loramie in four of the five games in the round. Danielle Francis led the team in the first round with a 396 after bowling in both games. Payton Groff bowled a 351 and Carlie Gehret bowled a 331 as they both also bowled in both games.

For the boys’ team, they won 2721-2630. In the first round, they outscored Fort Loramie 1818-1749. Colton Groff led the team with a 428 after bowling in both games for round one. Noah Covault also bowled in both games and scored a 382.

In the second round, Versailles won the round 903-881 to seal the victory.

The team will head to Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater to take on St. Mary’s High School on Nov. 26. Match is set for a 9:15 a.m. start.

