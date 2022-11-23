School hosted College, Career, and Military Fair

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Nov. 14, Versailles FFA and the High School Guidance Counselor Hollie Ahrens held the fifth annual College, Career and Military Fair.

Businesses that attended included Bruns Construction, Midmark, ARCH, Wayne HealthCare, Jafe, Crown, ODOT, Mercer Health, VPP, Classic Carriers, Brethren Retirement Community, Tooling Techology and Cooper Farms. Colleges, Military and Universities that attended included: Air Force- Reserve, Army, Marines, Navy, Ohio Army National Guard, Ashland University, Bluffton University, Capital University, Edison Community College, Heidelberg University, IU East, Malone University, Miami University, Mount St. Joseph University, Ohio Christian University, Ohio Northern University, Ohio State ATI, Rhodes Island, University of Cincinnati, University of Findlay, University of Toledo, UNOH, Upper Valley Career Center Adult Education, Wright State Lake Camp, Wright State Main Campus, Central Michigan University, and Gannon University. Also, Emily Beck, of the University of Cincinnati, gave a presentation on Tips and Tricks on the College Essay.

The College Fair was free and open to VHS students and parents. Snacks were served, as well as door prizes and bingo cards with prizes were won by many students.