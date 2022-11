Here are the Maid-Rite Sportsmanship winners from Greenville athletics:

Week of Nov. 7, 2022

JR. HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL – Brianna Klosterman

JR. HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL – Kaiden Hickey

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADERS – Alyssa Gray

JR. HIGH WRESTLING – Dagon St. Pierre

GIRLS BASKETBALL – Ava Loudy

BOYS BASKETBALL – Jarrod DeMange

RES. & VAR. CHEERLEADERS – Kyleigh Clark

RES. & VAR. WRESTLING – Ashton Noggle

BOYS & GIRLS SWIMMING – Caden Lecklider

BOYS & GIRLS BOWLING – Luke Kiser