37th annual Greenville Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce three new scholar athletes into the Greenville Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 7, 2023.

Austin List, class of 2008. Austin played varsity football, baseball, and soccer for the Wave. List holds the career assist records for a season and career in soccer. Although Greenville had no league affiliation his junior and senior seasons, List received many local awards. State recognition as 2nd team All-Southwest football in 2007 and Division II All-Ohio honorable mention in 2007. He received Division I senior All-Star selection in boys soccer as well.

Kelly Martin, class of 2012. Martin was a standout softball athlete. A 4-year letterman for the Lady Wave, she played shortstop for the team that reached the final four in 2010 and was state runner up in 2012. Kelly was named to the Second Team All-Ohio, 2012 GWOC North Division Athlete of the Year, 2011 and 2012 GWOC North Division First Team. She holds the Lady Wave softball record for most runs (175) and second all-time in career hits (192).

Taryn Winner, class of 2006. Winner was a 3-year letterman for the Wave in both football and track and field. In football, he was named the GHS Defensive Player of the Year for the year. Winner excelled in track and field, where he holds the GHS record for discus at 167’4” and qualified for state. His efforts awarded him a 4th place finish at the state in the discus.

These scholar athletes will be formally inducted on Jan. 7, 2023 at noon at the Greenville Middle School. Later that evening, they will be introduced at the Green Wave basketball game against Eaton. Tickets for both events may be purchased by contacting the Greenville High School athletic office.