Simple Gifts coming to East Main

GREENVILLE — The East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main St., Greenville, will be having the “Simple Gifts Quartet” with them for their “Praise Celebration” worship service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

The group has been performing since 1990 with members Tom Menke, Carl Jones, Dale Musser and Joseph Helfrich having a wide range of material and styles that are sure to provide a real holiday season blessing. Besides the music program, the service will also include congregational singing, communion and a brief meditation by Minister Jim Morehouse. A love offering for the Simple Gifts Quartet will be taken. After this special service, there will be a Christmas Fellowship Potluck Meal that everyone is invited to attend.

For more information, the church may be contacted at 937-547-1557.