ARCANUM — OSU Extension Darke County and the Darke County Soil and Water District are hosting a Poultry Litter Management Meeting. As fertilizer prices continue to be high, many producers are looking to alternatives like poultry litter. These applications are increasing throughout the county.

These two county services wanted to provide an education workshop to learn poultry litter application regulations, setbacks, pile management, record keeping, best management practices, and new research.

The program will be on Jan. 5, 2023 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Keir Smith’s Farm, 6445 Delisle-Fourman Road, Arcanum. There will be two speakers, Christine Pence, DLEP Inspector for the ODA and Glen Arnold, OSU Extension Manure Specialist. The continuing education credits that will be available are 1.5 hour of CLM credits and 1.5 CCA credits, one hour of Soil and Water and .5 of Nutrient Management.

RSVP to Taylor Dill by Jan. 3 at 937-569-5000 or [email protected]