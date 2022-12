By

Information provided by Darke County Probate Court

Jeanne Marie Taggart, 31, to George Douglas Ackman, 29, both of Greenville.

Haleigh Cathlene Harmon, 29, to Ryan Stevens Miller, 32, both of Bradford.

Stacy Lynn Emmons, 37, to Harrison Matthew Sizemore, 36, both of Union City.

Brooke Renee Muhlenkamp, 24, of Rossburg, to Jacob Michael Kitzmiller, 24, of Fort Loramie.