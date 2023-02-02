Tessa Fine is heading to Findlay to run cross country

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior Tessa Fine is heading to the University of Findlay next fall. Fine signed her National Letter of Intent to run cross country at the university.

Fine said Findlay was the best fit for her and her future.

“I love the atmosphere there, I love the coaching staff and love the team. The team there is amazing. It was the environment that fit my character best,” Fine said.

Fine made it to the All-MVL First Team this past season and her sophomore year. Her other two years of high school cross country, she made the All-MVL Second Team.

Greenville High School principal Stan Hughes said it’s always a great time to recognize a great kid who is also a good athlete and a good student. It’s something the whole school district can celebrate.

“It’s fun to have days like today where you get someone, like Tessa, and get to promote how well she’s done and where she’s going in her future. It’s a great thing for her and a great thing for Greenville City Schools,” Hughes said.

Greenville cross country head coach Stephanie Lind said she has been coaching Fine since she was young. She expects Fine will work hard and give it her all at the next level.

“She’s a hard worker, she puts in all the effort and does everything that’s asked of her. She’ll be a good contributor to the team and a good teammate,” Lind said.

Fine said she is looking forward to trying different things in her training and adapting to a new environment. While at Findlay, Fine plans on studying physical therapy.

