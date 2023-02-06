Court recap Jan. 30 through Feb. 4

GREENVILLE — For the week ending Feb. 3, the Court considered and decided the following notable matters. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided.

Christopher E. Elliott, 38, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of assault, both felonies of the fourth degree. If convicted, Elliott faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000. Judge Fliehman set bond at $15,000 and appointed David Rohrer as legal counsel. Elliott’s next court date is Feb. 7.

Deborah J. Hogue, 57, of Yorkshire, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Hogue faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Judge Fliehman set bond at $5,000 and appointed Nicole Pohlman as counsel. Her next court date is Feb. 7.

Jodee J. Burns, 26, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea on a probation violation. If found guilty, Burns faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Bond was set at $5,000, and Nicole Pohlman was appointed as counsel. Bruns next court date is March 6.

Shawn M. Ginter entered a not guilty plea to three counts of aggravating trafficking in drugs. a felony of the second degree and two felonies of the third degree. If convicted, Burns faces up to 18 years in prison and fines totaling $35,000. Judge Fliehman set bond at $25,000 and appointed Paul Wagner as counsel. Ginter’s next court date is March 13.

Virgil J. Keysor, of Celina, entered a not guilty plea on a probation violation. If found guilty, Keysor faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Judge Fliehman granted a personal recognizance bond and appointed Randall Breaden as counsel. The next court date is March 2.

Josiah O. Randall entered a not guilty plea to violation of In Lieu of Conviction. If found guilty, Randall faces up to 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Bond was set at $20,000, and Alex Pendl was appointed as counsel. The next court date is March 6.

Tyler M. Byrd entered a guilty plea to Attempted Required Personal Registration, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Byrd faces a maximum sentence of up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Date for Sentencing is to be determined.

Kelly L. Limmer entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. If convicted, Limmer faces nine to 36 months in prison and maximum fine of $10,000. Judge Fliehman granted Limmer a personal recognizance bond and appointed Randall Breaden as counsel. The next court date is Feb. 7.

Christopher R. Drake appeared following an arrest warrant. He previously pled guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and a felony of the fourth degree. Drake faces up to 18 months in prison and maximum fine of $5,000. Bond was set at $55,000, and the next court date is March 23.

As a result of jail over-crowding, the Court, with consent of the Prosecutor’s Office, modified bond to Personal Recognizance for the following individuals: Stephen D. Bright, Paul E. Brown, Jr., and Deborah J. Hogue.