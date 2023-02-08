Darke County swim teams compete at Darke County YMCA

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Greenville hosted a home swim meet on Feb. 3 at the Darke County YMCA. The meet involved Versailles, Arcanum, Ansonia, Piqua and Tecumseh.

In the girls and boys divisions, Versailles took first with Greenville taking second and Piqua finishing third. For the girls, Arcanum finished fifth and Ansonia finished sixth. For the boys, Arcanum finished fourth and Ansonia finished sixth.

Here are the team relay results from the local schools:

Girls 200 yard Medley Relay

1. Versailles (junior Lydia Hecht, senior Alayna Rindler, sophomore Ava Shardo and senior Tiana Mescher) 2:00.58

2. Versailles (junior Dakota Overholser, sophomore Ella Porter, junior Emma Meyer and junior Riley Kruckeberg) 2:21.69

4. Greenville (frehsman Ava Glass, freshman Sofia Chrisman, freshman Isabel Badell, sophomore Elle Cannon) 2:34.04

5. Versailles (sophomore Maggie McGlinch, junior Abby Cromwell, sophomore Grace Brandewie and junior Chasity Rohrer-Bosserman) 2:42.32

Girls 400 yard Freestyle Relay

1. Versailles (junior Carley Timmerman, sophomore Paige Holzapfel, junior Lily Cordonnier, sophomore Erin Frederick) 4:14.93

3. Greenville (freshman Kiera Lecklider, freshman Libby Harter, junior Cali Harter and junior Natalee Swallow) 4:55.03

5. Versailles (junior Holly Langenkamp, junior Sarah Simons, Brandewie and sophomore Lili Grilliot) 5:20.75

6. Greenville (sophomore Abbi Sturgill, sophomore Rebekah Bunch, freshman Reese Addington and junior Josie Madden) 5:45.44

Boys 200 yard Medley Relay

1. Versailles (junior Daniel Waymire, senior Zach Ahrens, sophomore Michael Menke and senior Alex Nelson) 1:52.72

3. Versailles (senior Ethan Rauh, freshman Gideon Beasley, junior Kaleb Petitjean and junior Patrick Miller) 2:13.79

4. Greenville (sophomore Cooper Hunt, freshman Andy Miller, senior Caden Lecklider and freshman Logan Kimmel) 2:16.13

5. Versailles (senior Lucas Sperati, senior Henry Stammen, senior Will Steinbrunner and senior Grant Beasley) 2:24.88

Boys 200 yard Freestyle Relay

1. Versailles (sophomore Dylan Dunn, Rauh, Petitijean and Waymire) 1:44.64

2. Arcanum (senior Ashton Paul, freshman Robby Arling, senior Charles Barry and senior Jacob Rice) 1:46.04

3. Versailles (freshman Andrew Meyer, sophomore Andrew Wuebker, sophomore Noah Voisard and Miller) 2:01.07

4. Versailles (senior Steinbrunner, Beasley, Sperati and Beasley) 2:12.67

5. Greenville (freshman Sam Condon, freshman Landen Kimmel, sophomore Avery Yount and junior Trey Bryant) 2:17.39

Here are the individual performances for the girls:

200 yard Freestyle

1. Badell, Greenville, 2:37.36

2. Glass, Greenville, 2:46.07

3. Cannon, Greenville, 2:53.84

200 yard IM

1. Timmerman, Versailles, 2:40.65

3. Holzapfel, Versailles, 2:48.7

50 yard Freestyle

1. Mescher, Versailles, 25.9

2. Cordonnier, Versailles, 27.7

3. Meyer, Versailles, 28.12

4. Makayla Stachler, Ansonia, 29.17

10. Lani Hollinger, Arcanum, 32.36 (personal record)

100 yard Butterfly

1. Mescher, Versailles, 1:06.15

2. Cordonnier, Versailles, 1:10.85

100 yard Freestyle

1. Shardo, Versailles, 56.9

2. Hecht, Versailles, 58.78

3. Frederick, Versailles, 1:01.34

500 yard Freestyle

1. Overholser, Versailles, 6:21.65

2. Timmerman, Versailles, 6:29.22

100 yard Backstroke

1. Shardo, Versailles, 1:03.24

2. Hecht, Versailles, 1:05.08

3. Frederick, Versailles, 1:09.89

4. Stachler, Ansonia, 1:13.51

100 yard Breaststroke

1. Porter, Versailles, 1:20.78

3. Hollinger, Arcanum, 1:29.64

Here are the boys individual results:

200 yard Freestyle

1. Lecklider, Greenville, 2:01.95

3. Hunt, Greenville, 2:29.28

200 yard IM

1. Ahrens, Versailles, 2:07.04

2. Paul, Arcanum, 2:27.4

50 yard Freestyle

1. Rice, Arcanum, 24.04

2. Nelson, Versailles, 25.15

3. Waymire, Versailles, 25.38

100 yard Butterfly

1. Menke, Versailles, 1:00.53

2. Paul, Arcanum, 1:04.88

4. Steinbrunner, Versailles, 1:27.04

100 yard Freestyle

1. Rice, Arcanum, 54.73

2. Gavin Stachler, Ansonia, 56.09

3. Nelson, Versailles, 56.32

500 yard Freestyle

1. Lecklider, Greenville, 5:30.75

3. Hunt, Greenville, 6:44.58

100 yard Backstroke

1. Barry, Arcanum, 1:04.21

2. Stachler, Ansonia, 1:04.33 (school and personal record)

3. Menke, Versailles, 1:05.34

100 yard Breaststroke

1. Ahrens, Versailles, 1:03.72

2. Barry, Arcanum, 1:14.47

3. Waymire, Versailles, 1:16.59

