Swim season ends in Canton at State Championships

CANTON — The Division II boys and girls State Swimming and Diving Championships took place on Feb. 23 and 24 at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

The Versailles girls team finished 12th as a team in the event. The 200 yard medley relay team finished 13th with a time of 1:51.24. In the 200 yard freestyle relay event, the team finished eighth with a time of 1:40.52. The team consisted of seniors Tiana Mescher and Alayna Rindler, junior Lydia Hecht and sophomore Ava Shardo.

Mescher finished fourth in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 23.67 and fifth in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 51.98. Shardo finished 16th in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.12. Shardo finished 28th in the 100 yard backstroke prelims with a time of 1:01.03.

For the boys, Versailles senior Zach Ahrens finished eighth in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 59.19 and 13th in the 200 yard IM with a time of 1:59.39. Mississinawa Valley senior Judah Ben Winchester finished 21st in the 500 yard freestyle prelims with a time of 4:56.10 and 31st in the 200 yard freestyle prelims with a time of 1:50.75.

