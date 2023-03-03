Chapter gives hydroponic lesson

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA recently presented second graders with a lesson on growing hydroponic lettuce, as an activity for National FFA Week. During the lesson, the students were taught about consuming vegetables and read the book, “How to Grow a Monster.” The Versailles FFA grows hydroponic lettuce in the greenhouse, and the students were able to sample pieces of lettuce. Students were given bags of seeds and the book “how to Grow a Monster” was donated to each classroom. Shown are Eden Barga and Paige Gehret preparing and cutting the lettuce for the lesson.