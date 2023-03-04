Greenhands compete in quiz competition

VERSAILLES — On Feb. 14, first year Versailles FFA members completed the Online State Greenhand Exam. The Versailles FFA ranked 16th in the state out of 428 teams. Individually the team was led by Adam Rauh placing 32nd out of over 3,000 and followed by Gracie Henry placing 46th out of over 3,000.
The team consisted of Adam Rauh, Gracie Henry, Max Wilker, Patrick McGlinch, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Hank Smith, Abigail Henry, Brady Rogers, Jacob Shoeff, Isley DeMange, Greta Broeing, Rhylan Broerman, Kristen Groff, Kendra Milligan, Natalie Gehret, Hannah Luthman, Luke Borchers, Bryson Moore, Benjamin Pitsenbarger, Luke DeMange, Cody Billenstien, Cale Henry, Simeon Hess, Reed Grilliot, Landyn Knapke, Nathan Timmerman, Grady Dirksen, Jaelyn Hecht, Brandyn Heitkamp, Elizabeth Rodrigues, Drake Ahrens, Mya Ellis, Cole Brewer, Reid Overholser, Adam Brandt, Nate Marshal, and Levi Johnson.