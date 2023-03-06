Versailles sending four wrestlers to states; more compete at districts

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The final step before the State tournament in wrestling took place as the districts for each division occurred on Mar. 3 and 4. Wrestlers from Arcanum, Greenville and Versailles participated in their events. The top four from each weight class moved on to states with fifth place being named an alternate.

In the Division II districts at Wilmington High School, Greenville had three wrestlers participate. In the 285 class, Andrew Winner made it all the way to the third consolation round. In the 144 class, William Bush made it to the second consolation. In the 106 class, Jack Suter finished in the first consolation round. All three wrestlers fell short of making it to states.

In the Division III districts at Hobart Arena in Troy, Versailles finished second as a team in the event. In the 175 class, Kane Epperly took first in the class and punched his ticket to states with a district championship. In the 144 class, Payton Platfoot took second and will head to states. Michael Osborne took third in the 165 class and will head to states. Trey Huber just made the cut to states and took fourth in the 106 class. Quentin Grillot and Ethan Stover both finished fifth in their weight class and will be alternates.

Arcanum also participated at Troy. Wyatt Schwartz and Malachi Wright both made it to the first consolation. Schwartz wrestled in the 126 class and Wright wrestled in the 138 class.

The State tournament will take place on Mar. 10-12 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

