Local Briefs

Tri-County Board meets

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the south entrance marked Training Center.

Arcanum government meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Village Council – Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m. and Thursday, March 28, 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure – Thursday, March 16, 5 p.m. and Thursday, April 6, 5 p.m.

Personnel Committee – Tuesday, March 7, 5 p.m.

Park & Rec – Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.

Record Commission to meet

GREENVILLE — The Record Commission for the City of Greenville will hold their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, March 7, 1 p.m., in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Darke Co. Parks Board to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville, Ohio 45331. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before March 15, noon.