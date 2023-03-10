GPL announces upcoming Movie Matinee titles

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, March 16, 1 p.m., Greenville Public Library will host a showing of the 2022 hit romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

In the film, David Cotton (Clooney) and his ex-wife Georgia (Roberts) race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon find themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together.

The movie is rated PG-13 with a run time of 1 hour 44 minutes. Snacks and drinks are not provided, but patrons are welcome to bring their own.

April’s Movie Matinee will feature the film A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks. This film is based on the popular novel, A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

Movie Matinees are held each month on the third Thursday, as well as occasional pop-up dates. To keep up-to-date with their showing schedule, check them out on Facebook at Greenville Public Library (Ohio) or by visiting www.greenville-publiclibrary.org.