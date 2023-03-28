Make Music Darke County returns this summer

GREENVILLE — Make Music Day, an international celebration of the Summer Solstice, returns June 21 for Make Music Darke County. Darke County Center for the Arts will again join other groups in communities around the globe to coordinate an event where anyone can experience the joy of performing music, and where everyone is invited to participate. Begun in France in 1982 where it has become a national holiday, the “Fete De La Musique” created a music festival featuring free music being performed almost everywhere, with those performing being anyone who wanted to sing or play an instrument regardless of experience or recognized talent.

New this year is a collaboration with Katie Gilpin, the local resident and singer will be the Program Coordinator for a concert and musical celebration titled We Are All In This Together. “Please join us for a musical celebration of community, inclusion, and acceptance on June 21st as part of Make Music Darke County,” shared Gilpin.

DCCA is seeking musicians and instrumentalists to participate in Make Music Darke County on June 21 in sites throughout the community, including Gilpin’s concert. Solo acts or combos of all skill levels are welcome to sign up for a performance slot; church choirs, vocal quartets, and marching bands as well as groups of office staffs and employees of businesses who would enjoy making music together are invited to perform. If you and/or your group would like to participate in this worldwide festival, send a description of your music, how many people are in your group, your preferred time and location to perform (if you have a preference) along with any samples you may have of your work to [email protected]. In addition, venues are currently being sought where performances will be staged.

Darke County Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to present and promote performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. To keep this celebration of music free for everyone, donations in support of Make Music Day are also being solicited, and can be sent to Make Music Day Darke County, DCCA, P. O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331. More details will be announced soon. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.