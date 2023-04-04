2023 Waves of Pride delivers splashing success

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, March 30, the annual Waves of Pride and Art Expo welcomed back student artists and musicians from throughout the Greenville City School District. The high school gymnasium was alive with excitement as students, families, and community members browsed the hundreds of examples of artistic and academic talent on display against the backdrop of student musical performances by the GHS Orchestra, Wavaires (solos and ensembles), and Jazz Scene.

A message from Superintendent Douglas Fries encouraged the community to enjoy the “exceptional display of art and school work,” and concluded, “the district is proud of the projects displayed by our students and their performances tonight.”

Student displays were not only for pure enjoyment but also for judging. It is the task of the five Greenville City Schools Board of Education members to meticulously peruse each individual piece, looking for the best in show. The Anna Bier Civic Room in St. Clair Memorial Hall houses the winners of years past and provides a monthly reminder at each board meeting of the talent of the district’s students.

This year’s winner of the piece deemed “Best in Show” was Skylar Fletcher, daughter of Josh and Aimee Fletcher. Her self-portrait done primarily in graphite with a shock of vibrant orange caught the eye of judges. As talented an artist as Fletcher is she, ironically, planned to take art class for only one year as a high school freshman. She said, “I sat with the same two people all four years and none of us planned on taking art for more than a year.” As a senior, Fletcher plans to major in special and early childhood education at Mount St. Joseph upon graduating from GHS.

The 2022-2023 Waves of Pride, by anyone’s estimation, was another huge success. The event was well-attended and offered both visual and musical beauty for the community to enjoy. In the words of Superintendent Fries, “This evening’s events support our adopted district vision which is: Greenville City Schools will be the leader in educational offerings, student performance and community involvement, and will maximize the potential of each and every student.”

