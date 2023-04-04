Bear’s Mill readies for Spring Open House

GREENVILLE — Spring is a special time at Historic Bear’s Mill Preserve. After a long winter, Darke County Parks invites you to come celebrate the warmer weather and fresh starts at the Bear’s Mill Spring Open House, on Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The usual store staples will be for sale, as well as Bear’s Mill stone-ground flour and cornmeal, pottery, art, and culinary items. Special product tastings will be available, as well as free coffee and ice cream samples. Take a hike through the woods to spot spring flowers blooming, and watch the water flow over the dam. Travel down memory lane with free grinding demonstrations with the Miller at noon, 2, and 4 p.m.

They hope to see you as you come support this local Historic Darke County treasure. For more information about this event, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call 937-548-0165.