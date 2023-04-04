Putterin’ Around Downtown on First Friday

GREENVILLE — Come and enjoy the fun and beauty of downtown Greenville Friday, April 7, for our First Friday Event sponsored by Sure Shot Tap House and Caddy Shack. Make sure you’re dressed for success in your best golf attire – the theme is “Putterin’ Around Downtown” – and yes, they will be having a best dressed contest, too.

“Main Street Greenville is very excited to offer a new event downtown. The merchants have provided a lot of feedback, and we can’t wait to see their creativity,” said Hillary Holzaphfel, event chair and board member.

Merchants will start their shopping promotions as early as 10am, with the golf challenges occurring from 6-9 p.m. Want to win a FREE slice of cheesecake every week for a year? Stop in and test your golfing skills at the “Hole-in-One Challenge” at Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery! Feel like listening to a great band? Enjoy the entertainment of Vintage 3 Band at Sure Shot Tap House! Make sure to stop by the Spring Photo Booth at Four Twenty Three Urban Market and let Still Shot Photography snap a few FREE photos of the kids while on the golf tour! Then stop next door at The Welcome Center to learn about the upcoming events the Darke County Center of the Arts has to offer. Visit Main Street Greenville’s Facebook page to get the most up to date information about participating downtown businesses and additional activities going on as it becomes available. A listing of participating businesses on the golf tour will be released on April 6.

Looking to enjoy some spirits? Stop by the following participating DORA locations to grab a drink: Danny’s Place, Eagles, Elks Lodge, The Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Montage Café, Sure Shot Tap House, Alchemy Cocktail Lounge, The Don’s Pizza, Four Twenty Three Urban Market and The Merchant House. The DORA program allows the consumption of adult beverages outside in the downtown area. Beverages must be purchased from a participating business.

The starting and ending point of the golf tour will be Sure Shot Tap House. Golfers will need to stop there first to obtain a score card, a listing of participating businesses, and to enter into the best dressed contest. Once golfers have completed the course, they will need to submit their score card to be entered into the drawing for free prizes. The best dressed contest will start at 9:00pm.

“We, including the downtown merchants, are very excited to offer this new event to our First Friday lineup. The Committee responsible have went above and beyond to create something for all ages & skill levels to enjoy. What better way to celebrate a break in the weather than to enjoy a round of golf in Downtown Greenville,” said Chad Henry, board of trustees president. Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or reach out to their newly appointed Executive Director April Brubaker, at 937-548-4998, or email at [email protected].