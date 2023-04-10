Commissioners hand out three proclamations

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners conducted three proclamations on March 31.

“This event occurred March 31, and it was an enjoyable event to attend,” Commissioner Holmes said.

The commissioners awarded the 2023 Agricultural Advocacy awards to King’s Poultry Farm in Versailles for their hard work, dedication, and foresight to help make Darke County a better place to work and raise a productive crop.

The proclamation proclaimed since the Nation’s earliest days, farming communities have been a bedrock of society. In a letter to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson famously stated that agriculture “is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute more to real wealth, good morals, and happiness”.

The United States agricultural food and fiber production has increased significantly over the past century, while the amount of resources used to produce those goods has largely stayed the same. This incredible productivity is due to innovations that have propelled the American model of agriculture to the top of the world stage, allowing Americans to spend less of their paychecks on food.

King’s Poultry Farm have worked to expand education and increase this productivity through being engaged in the educating of youth of Darke County to continue this great prosperity and productivity.

The commissioners are happy to see King’s name added to those who came before them who where named the Darke County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Advocacy Award winner. Therefore, on the 31st of March, the commissioners proclaimed King’s Poultry Farm the 2023 Agricultural Advocacy Award winner.

On the same day, the commissioners awarded Philip Zimmer the 2023 Darke County Young Farmer Award for his hard work, dedication, and foresight to help make Darke County a better place to live, work, and raise a productive crop.

He has worked to continue to grow his operation, expanding its productivity through being engaged in the community, and show leadership and skill to allow not only his farm to prosper but Darke County as well.

Zimmer has demonstrated the timeless American values of hard work, perseverance, and stewardship of the land.

“He was able to share his experiences over the last year which also included the passing of his brother, Charles, so it was a nice recognition but pretty touching at the same time,” Commissioners Holmes said.

Versailles High School FFA was awarded the 2023 Agriculture Achievement Award. The 2023 Agricultural Achievement Award is based on commitment to innovation, giving back to the community, good land stewardship, and being a good example.

“They were first in the nation, and again hats off, congratulations, job well done, and all that good stuff for the Versailles FFA. They really represented us well,” Commissioner Holmes said.

