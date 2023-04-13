Commissioners host four schools for National County Government Month

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Commissioners host four schools during National County Government Month.

Four schools: Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, and Versailles spent the day with the elected officials during the Student Government Day before attending the regular session with the commissioners on Thursday.

It was proclaimed by the commissioners that the nation’s 3,069 counties serving more than 300 million Americans provide essential services to create healthy, safe, vibrant, and communities. They also need to fulfill a vast range of responsibilities and deliver services that touch nearly every aspect of our residents’ lives.

To celebrate, students were invited to attend an informative tour of some of the county offices, to learn first-hand how local government works. They arrived at the County Administration Building by 8 a.m., and prior to the ‘Regular Session’ which is held at 1:30 p.m., a lunch was provided for the students.

“Thank you all for coming today. I hope you were able to learn quite a bit, and maybe this sparked an interest and you can look further into it,” Commissioner Marshall Combs said.

He encouraged the students to reach out in the future if they have any arising questions about the jobs and opportunities available. Commissioner Larry Holmes said the day with the students was a good day, and he himself enjoyed it.

Commissioner Matt Aultman also encouraged the students, as they go down their career path, to reach out when they are needing recommendations/ references for school applications and scholarships.

“We would be more than happy to write letters of recommendation. It always looks good to get somebody’s signature,” Aultman said.

He also advised that the commissioners can help with getting all the proper documentation and signatures if the students decide to go to West Point or the Naval Academy, as the process is extensive in itself.

“It is not a small task,” Aultman said.

On top of being able to tour the facilities and jobs Darke County has to offer, the students attended the commissioners’ meeting at 1:30 p.m. where they replaced two board members for the Public Defender Commission.

The Board appoints three members and the Judge of Common Pleas appoints two members to the Commission. Due to Travis Fliehman being elected as the Judge, his board position needed to be filled. Alexandria “Lexi” Horner will be replacing Fliehman and carrying out his four-year term from Jan. 1, 2021 until Dec. 31, 2025.

Mike Henry was appointed to the board to replace Kent James, as he asked to be removed from the board. His four-year term will be completed by Henry from Jan. 1, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2023.

A fund advance-back was approved for the Darke County Common Pleas and Adult Probation for the 2020 JRIG Grant. A total of $30,355 was advanced back into the General Fund. A total of $40,252.50 was also advanced-back for the 2021 Community Corrections Grant. This revenue was received into the Outside Fund.

A fund advance for the Darke County Commissioners Airport in regards to the 2022 FAA Terminal Construction Grant was also approved. A total of $49,624.80 was moved from the General Fund to an Outside Fund, and the revenue will advance-back once it is received from the grant.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

