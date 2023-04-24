Wildflower Garden Club plans plant and bake sale

GREENVILLE — The members of Wildflower Garden Club are happy to announce they will be having their annual plant sale and bake sale on May 13, at the same location as last year, which is 6315 Oliver Road, Greenville. Oliver Road connects State Route 121 and U.S. Route 127 North and is easy to find. The sale will run from 9-11 a.m.

There are two members in the club who have been busy starting seeds in their greenhouses this winter in anticipation of having the plant sale. There will be many old and new varieties of tomatoes available. Some will be for pots and others will need to be staked in the garden. New cherry variety and bush type to plant in pots or in the ground, including yellow and black tomatoes, salad size and beefsteak. There are also canning and slicing varieties that are shades of red, large pink and variegated green, also orange; hybrid and open pollination such as Rutgers and Mortgage Lifter. Two of the members each started 15 varieties of tomatoes.

There will be several varieties of lettuce plants including red and green butterhead type. There is also a variety that is a red and green romaine type.

They have over 50 scented geraniums and many flower varieties are not found in nurseries.

Veggies such as patio container cucumbers, cabbages, quash, yellow, red, and yellow bell peppers, hot jalapeno as well as ancho peppers. Herbs include, Cardenal basil, purple and Thai basil, also bunching onions.

Several varieties of Zinnias. Mini musk melons and watermelon. Red and green Chinese cabbage.

Several varieties of celosia which include coral pink, and two new varieties just out this year.

Hopefully, there will be perennials from their yards as in the past at unbelievably cheap prices. Prices start at 50 cents for seedlings.

The bake sale will include pies, cookies, breads, all plastic wrapped or boxed for your convenience.

For questions, call chairperson Brenda at 937-547-0704.

The plant sale will be held in an open pole garage and in circle drive. There is plenty of parking in the drive and yard. Look for signs at State Route 121 and U.S. Route 127 where Oliver Road connects. Bring a box to take plants home in.