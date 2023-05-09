New ride company and chicken dinner sales

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days has a new ride company complete with a 50-foot Ferris Wheel. Wrist bands are now available at Johns IGA, Versailles S&L, and ACE Hardware in Versailles. Ride all day Friday, Saturday or Sunday for $20 if you buy presale. Wristbands will cost $25 at the festival. Purchase a presale ticket and redeem at the festival for the day of your choice. Rides will operate from 3-10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, subject to weather.

New for this year – The festival will offer a Zip Line that will cost $5 or free to wristband holders. Rides are sponsored by Kings Command of Versailles and the Zip Line is sponsored by Homan Inc. – Vencomatic Group located in Maria Stein. The festival will also offer games and the ever-popular FFA Petting Zoo. Pre-sales wristbands end on Wednesday, June 8.

Individual chicken dinner tickets are available at Johns IGA, Park National Bank (Versailles), and the Versailles S&L. Each dinner costs $11 and comes with chips, applesauce, roll and butter and orange drink. Pre-sale ticket sales end Wednesday, June 8. Individual tickets will also be available for purchase at the festival. Dinners will be served 3:30-8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Come early since chicken sales are unpredictable and they can sell out earlier.

Plenty of individual tickets will be available at the festival. New for this year, the festival will be accepting credit cards in the Walk Thru and Drive Thru chicken lines as well as the Social Tent. Bulk Chicken Sales will remain open at VersaillesPoultryDays.com until May 31 or sold out. Delivery will be available on Friday, June 9. All bulk sales are pre-sale only.

Reach them at [email protected] with general questions and [email protected] with chicken related questions. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for festival details and schedules.