UC Lions installs officers

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on May 9 to install officers for 2023-24. The Installation of Officers was conducted by UC Lions Club Secretary, Owen Griffith. Listed are the club officers for the coming Lions year. Shown are (front row) David Lenkendsofer, 2nd vice president and treasurer; Jim Dubeansky, past president; Cheryl Marcum, secretary; Troy Rose, president; Gary Miller, one-year director; (back row) Scott Flory, tail twister; Mike Peden, lion tamer; Chad Enicks, two-year director; Len Hindsley, first vice-president; Rick Lacy, one-year director; Larry Amspaugh, membership chair; and David Hsia, two-year director. Not pictured is Dan Green, 3rd vice president.